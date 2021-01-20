PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority updated COVID-19 data on Wednesday, along with the number of vaccinations being administered in Oregon.
There were 704 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus reported Wednesday in Oregon, bringing the statewide total during the pandemic to 135,142.
OHA also reported 24 additional deaths have been connected to COVID-19 in Oregon on Wednesday.
The cases reported Tuesday were in the following counties:
- • Baker (3)
- • Benton (21)
- • Clackamas (36)
- • Clatsop (6)
- • Coos (12)
- • Crook (7)
- • Deschutes (38)
- • Douglas (17)
- • Harney (3)
- • Hood River (6)
- • Jackson (38)
- • Jefferson (7)
- • Josephine (15)
- • Klamath (16)
- • Lake (4)
- • Lane (53)
- • Lincoln (4)
- • Linn (26)
- • Malheur (29)
- • Marion (83)
- • Morrow (4)
- • Multnomah (99)
- • Polk (22)
- • Tillamook (2)
- • Umatilla (53)
- • Union (7)
- • Wallowa (1)
- • Wasco (6)
- • Washington (60)
- • Yamhill (26)
On Wednesday, there were 336 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, according to OHA, up eight patients from the previous day. Of those, 90 were in ICU beds, which was two fewer than Tuesday.
OHA also reported Tuesday that the average number of vaccines administered daily in Oregon over the past seven days is 12,420.
- • Jan. 13, 14,533
- • Jan. 14: 13,836
- • Jan. 15: 14,759
- • Jan. 16: 15,094
- • Jan. 17: 9,513
- • Jan. 18: 5,511
- • Jan. 19: 13,694
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 238,760 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. All vaccinations were administered by Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities.
To date, 436,250 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
