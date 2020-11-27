PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported new COVID-19 cases in the state on Friday but expects the number to be unusually higher on Saturday.
In its report on COVID-19 in Oregon published the day after Thanksgiving, the OHA announced 826 new confirmed and presumptive cases and three additional deaths.
The authority provided the following important note in its report: “The number of new cases reported today is lower than expected because several of the local health public departments that report daily numbers to OHA were off for the Thanksgiving holiday. OHA anticipates tomorrow’s daily case count will be unusually high.”
The three newly reported deaths were identified as:
- An 87-year-old woman in Union County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Nov. 24 at her home.
- An 87-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Oct. 29 and died on Nov. 20 at her home.
- A 78-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Oct. 29 and died on Nov. 19 at her home.
The OHA said all three women had underlying conditions.
A breakdown of Friday’s reported cases by county is as follows:
- Benton: 9
- Clackamas: 14
- Columbia: 13
- Crook: 6
- Deschutes: 90
- Douglas: 12
- Gilliam: 1
- Grant: 1
- Harney: 3
- Hood River: 1
- Jackson: 1
- Jefferson: 4
- Josephine: 2
- Lane: 64
- Lincoln: 4
- Linn: 27
- Malheur: 10
- Marion: 168
- Morrow: 8
- Multnomah: 14
- Tillamook: 2
- Umatilla: 45
- Union: 22
- Wasco: 7
- Washington: 297
- Yamhill: 1
On Friday, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon increased to 521, 32 more than reported on Wednesday.
Also, there were 115 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, up two from Wednesday the, OHA said.
More information on COVID-19 in Oregon is available here.
FOX 12’s continuing pandemic coverage is at kptv.com/coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.