PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,509 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Saturday, making this the second largest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic in the state.
The new numbers come two days after Oregon began a two-week pause to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The new cases reported on Saturday were in the following counties:
- Baker: 9
- Benton: 22
- Clackamas: 122
- Clatsop: 5
- Columbia: 10
- Coos: 6
- Crook: 3
- Curry: 4
- Deschutes: 35
- Douglass: 37
- Grant: 11
- Harney: 3
- Hood River: 6
- Jackson: 63
- Jefferson: 8
- Josephine: 16
- Klamath: 20
- Lake: 7
- Lane: 87
- Lincoln: 4
- Linn: 45
- Malheur: 27
- Marion: 124
- Morrow: 10
- Multnomah: 414
- Polk: 42
- Umatilla: 40
- Union: 31
- Wasco: 14
- Washington: 223
- Wheeler: 1
- Yamhill: 60
There has been more than 937,579 negative COVID-19 tests in the state during the pandemic. The new positive cases reported Saturday brings the state's total to 63,668.
OHA also reported Saturday that seven more people have died from the coronavirus, raising the state's death toll to 819. The deaths reported were:
- A 76-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Oct. 29 and died on Nov. 19, at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- An 84-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 24 and died on Nov. 13. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
- A 75-year-old woman in Columbia County who tested positive on Oct. 23 and died on Nov. 19, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 77-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 19, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- An 83-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 20, at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 86-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on November 2 and died on November 19, at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- An 85-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died on Nov. 20, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
More information is available at govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
