COVID-19 testing file image

KPTV file image

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported on Thursday that the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 has decreased.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,131, which is 47 fewer than Wednesday. There are 308 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 50 fewer than the previous day.

OHA also reported that the number of non-ICU and ICU beds available for patients has increased for the second-straight day.

There are 62 available adult ICU beds out of 682 total (9% availability) and 376 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,315 (9% availability).

There are 27 new COVID-19 related deaths raising the state’s death toll to 3,248.

Oregon Health Authority reported 2,449 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 281,513.

MORE: FOX 12's continuing local coronavirus coverage 

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.