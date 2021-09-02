PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported on Thursday that the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 has decreased.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,131, which is 47 fewer than Wednesday. There are 308 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 50 fewer than the previous day.
OHA also reported that the number of non-ICU and ICU beds available for patients has increased for the second-straight day.
There are 62 available adult ICU beds out of 682 total (9% availability) and 376 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,315 (9% availability).
There are 27 new COVID-19 related deaths raising the state’s death toll to 3,248.
Oregon Health Authority reported 2,449 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 281,513.
