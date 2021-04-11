PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 761 new Covid-19 cases. As the vaccine rollout continues, public health officials are pleading with the public to continue following precautions.
"We are at a critical moment that many in public health are talking about in terms of being in a race essentially between the vaccine and these newer, more contagious variants," Dr. Jennifer Vines, the Multnomah County Health Public Health Officer, said.
Saturday's case count is the highest number since February 4.
"The timing suggests it could potentially people who took a trip over spring break," Vines said. "This would be around the time they would be showing symptoms and potentially have gone for testing - this last week."
In general, the number of daily cases reported by the OHA over the last week has been steadily climbing. Vines said Covid fatigue could be to blame and reminds people to stay vigilant.
"If you're indoors, you really should be keeping to the same people and you really should be masking around others outside of your household," Vines said. "Please, please continue precautions so we can buy time to get shots in arms."
If you're eager to socialize safely, Vines said the best way to do that is by going outdoors.
"It's spring in the Northwest. Being outside remains a very low-risk setting for covid transmission, so it's great for mental health and a great way to still connect with people," Vines said.
Vaccine eligibility opens up to all Oregonians on April 19.
