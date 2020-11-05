PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - There are many places across the world reinstating tight restrictions because of rising COVID-19 cases, including London and Paris.
Here in Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority reported 805 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, the highest daily count since the pandemic started. With that new record, many, including business owners, are wondering whether we'll see another lockdown in Oregon.
“It’s just too demoralizing to open and close and open and close," Kurt Huffman, owner of Chefs Table in Portland, said.
While there's no word from Governor Kate Brown's office about a closure on the horizon, Huffman said if there's another lockdown, he may have to close some of his restaurants.
“We know we put aside the money to survive at least through June, but now it kind of feels like all of this work might be in jeopardy, because if the state shuts everybody down again, we have to close down," Huffman said.
Huffman said their current state of "survival" isn't necessarily a financially sound situation to be in.
“We’re anywhere from just better than breaking even to probably losing five to 10 grand a month," Huffman said. “We’re totally fine to lose 10 a month if the alternative is closing and having to spend 20 thousand on overhead a month.”
With cases on the rise, local doctors are concerned too, especially during flu season.
“This is a warning sign of what’s to come and people should take this surge seriously," Dr. Melinda Muller said. "If our COVID cases go up significantly at the hospital, we’re going to move into flu season kind of, with one hand tied behind our back.”
Muller is the interim Chief Medical Officer at Legacy Health and said she thinks a state closure may be helpfu,l but reminds people they must do their part too.
“I think it could, I’ll obviously defer that to the governor, but I think more it would help if we’re following all the rules: wearing masks, doing the physical distancing, limiting groups, washing hands, washing hands, washing hands," Muller said.
FOX 12 reached out to Governor Kate Brown's office for an interview about today's record, but was directed to a statement sent in today's OHA press release:
“COVID-19 is spreading in Oregon at an unprecedented rate, driven in no small measure by in-person, indoor social gatherings. You are most likely to get COVID-19 from your family and friends,” Governor Kate Brown said. “Let me be clear: we cannot allow this disease to continue to spread so rapidly in our communities. Lives are at stake. Oregonians have made tremendous sacrifices to help each other throughout this pandemic, which is why Oregon has done relatively better than many other states at containing COVID-19. We can’t let up now. I will take further action to stop the spread of COVID-19, and I need Oregonians to continue to do their part as well.”
If lockdowns worked, we wouldn't need a second one.
