PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon has reached a record high in the daily reporting of its COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday, the Oregon Health Authority announced 281 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19.
The OHA also said one more person has died of COVID-19 in Oregon, bringing the state’s death toll to 208.
The patient was a 91-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive on June 18 and died on June 29. Her place of death is being confirmed. The OHA said she had underlying medical conditions.
The breakdown of cases by counties is as follows:
- Baker (3)
- Benton (2)
- Clackamas (20)
- Clatsop (1)
- Columbia (1)
- Deschutes (4)
- Douglas (2)
- Jackson (3)
- Jefferson (7)
- Klamath (4)
- Lake (2)
- Lane (12)
- Lincoln (12)
- Linn (7)
- Malheur (16)
- Marion (27)
- Morrow (2)
- Multnomah (38)
- Polk (8)
- Tillamook (2)
- Umatilla (42)
- Union (5)
- Wallowa (2)
- Wasco (4)
- Washington (48)
- Yamhill (7)
The OHA noted that in addition to the record case count, the fastest rate of new cases is occurring in central and eastern Oregon.
“It’s clear more testing and workplace outbreaks are contributing to the increase in cases, but we’re also seeing spread across in the community that’s not tied to a known case,” the OHA said.
Wednesday marked the first day of the statewide mask mandate for indoor public places, a requirement that had already been in place in seven counties. Exemptions to the requirement include children under the age of 12 and people with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing face coverings.
The OHA is encouraging the public to stay cautious as the virus continues to spread.
“We can still slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect our loved ones, but we’ll all need to do our part. This means Oregonians will need to continue physical distancing, wearing face coverings when physical distancing isn’t possible, staying home when sick, limiting unnecessary travel and practicing good hand hygiene, particularly this holiday weekend,” the agency said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
35 days of protesting is never suggested as a factor of the spike, why is that?
I mean how could thousands of people arm and arm marching be considered a factor right? Stay home people due your part they tell you.... Meanwhile the government let's lawless run wild it will have No effect on spreading the virus just listen to us the government we knows what's best!
Nobody cares.
Open the state
Recall Kate Brown
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.