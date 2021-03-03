PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday more than 1 million vaccine doses have now been administered to Oregonians.
The first dose was administered less than three months ago.
There were 22,346 doses recorded Tuesday, bringing the total number of doses administered in the state to 1,019,767.
“This could not happen without the partnerships that have been strengthened and developed to move Oregon closer to community immunity, and the thousands of providers, volunteers, nurses and countless other Oregonians who made this happen,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen. “Every day we are delivering more than 22,000 doses of vaccine that will bring us to the end of this difficult journey for so many. Our ability to meet our timelines for opening up scheduling opportunities to additional groups will still require an adequate and consistent supply of doses from the federal government, a large number of Oregonians who are able and willing to get vaccinated and the ability of our vaccination sites to immunize all eligible persons.”
To date, OHA says 1,310,175 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
On Wednesday, OHA also reported 27 new deaths related to the coronavirus. The state's death toll is now at 2,252.
Details about the reported deaths will be released at a later time, according to OHA.
There were 276 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday.
With the new cases, there have now been 156,287 confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since the start of the pandemic. There have been more than 3.5 million negative tests in the state.
On Wednesday, there were 140 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, according to OHA, down nine patients from the previous day. Of those, 31 were in ICU beds, which is two more than Tuesday.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
(2) comments
End the ridiculous restrictions. Majority of people tested negative in the state.
Is this vaccine known to the State of California to cause cancer?
