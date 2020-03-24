PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority has announced Tuesday that three more people have died from COVID-19, raising the state's death toll to eight.
Oregon’s sixth COVID-19 death was a 78-year-old man in Clackamas County, who tested positive on March 15. The man died March 22 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions, according to OHA.
The seventh COVID-19 death was a 63-year-old man in Multnomah County, who had underlying medical conditions and was not hospitalized at the time of his death. OHA said he tested positive on March 16 and died March 23.
The eighth COVID-19 death was a 90-year-old woman in Washington County, who tested positive on March 19. She died March 23 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. OHA said she had underlying medical conditions.
OHA also reported 18 news cases of COVID-19, bringing total number of confirmed cases in the state to 209 as of Tuesday morning.
The breakdown of the new COVID-19 cases by county is as follows:
- Clackamas County: 3
- Clatsop County: 1
- Jackson County: 1
- Marion County: 2
- Multnomah County: 4
- Washington County: 7
While 209 people have tested positive for COVID-19, 4,350 tests have been negative according to the OHA.
