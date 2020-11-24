PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Twenty-one more Oregonians have died of COVID-19, a new reported one-day high from the state’s health authority.
The Oregon Health Authority announced the new deaths on Tuesday. OHA Director Patrick Allen said in a statement, “We feel pain and sorrow for our neighbors who’ve lost their lives to COVID-19 and the families they leave behind. And each death we record is a reminder that COVID-19 is a life-threatening virus that’s easy to catch, a warning that more Oregonians will die if we don’t contain it and a call to action to stop its spread.”
The patients who died were identified as:
- A 74-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 15 and died on Nov. 19 at Tuality Community Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 94-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 22 and died on Nov. 1 in his home. He had underlying conditions.
- A 68-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 29 and died on Nov. 18 in her home. She had underlying conditions.
- An 81-year-old man in Multnomah County who died on Nov. 15 in his home. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
- An 89-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 15 in her home. She had underlying conditions.
- A 93-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 10 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- An 89-year-old woman in Wallowa County who tested positive on Oct. 26 and died on Nov. 9 at Wallowa Memorial Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- An 81-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 22 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions
- A 75-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 17. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- A 92-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 11 in her home. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 91-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Nov. 20 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 81-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Oct. 26 and died on Nov. 18 at Portland Veteran’s Administration Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- An 82-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 21 at Rogue Valley Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 72-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 26 and died on Nov. 21 at Rogue Valley Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 89-year-old man in Union County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died on Nov. 23. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- A 94-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 29 and died on Nov. 7 in his home. He had underlying conditions.
- A 74-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on June 24 and died on Nov. 4 in his home. He had underlying conditions.
- A 91-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 15 and died on Nov. 20 in his home. He had underlying conditions.
- A 58-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Nov. 14 in his home. He had underlying conditions.
- A 72-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 24 and died on Oct. 25 at Portland Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 33-year-old man in Marion County who died on Nov. 12 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll is now 847, according to the OHA.
The authority also reported 1,011 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 67,333.
A breakdown of the newly reported cases by county is as follows:
- Baker: 7
- Benton: 20
- Clackamas: 106
- Clatsop: 7
- Columbia: 7
- Coos: 4
- Crook: 3
- Curry: 7
- Deschutes: 44
- Douglas: 19
- Grant: 4
- Harney: 2
- Hood River: 6
- Jackson: 56
- Jefferson: 12
- Josephine: 11
- Klamath: 16
- Lake: 9
- Lane: 57
- Lincoln: 23
- Linn: 21
- Malheur: 17
- Marion: 113
- Morrow: 5
- Multnomah: 150
- Polk: 30
- Tillamook: 1
- Umatilla: 34
- Union: 4
- Wasco: 9
- Washington: 183
- Yamhill: 24
The OHA also announced that the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon increased to 474, 18 more than Monday, and there are 113 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, 4 more than Monday.
With Thanksgiving on Thursday, health officials are urging Oregonians to adhere to state restrictions including keeping gatherings to 6 people or fewer, from a maximum of two households.
More information about COVID-19 in Oregon is available here.
