PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported nine new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday. That brings the state’s death toll to 2,558. OHA also announced 616 new cases bringing the state total to 193,014.
More than 2 million people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Overall, 1,509,537 Oregonians have completed their series.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,850,101 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,413,162 first and second doses of Moderna and 113,436 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 346, which is one more than Tuesday. There are 88 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,316, which is a 2.5% increase from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 346.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
