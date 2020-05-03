PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – No new COVID-19 deaths were reported Sunday in Oregon.
The Oregon Health Authority says the state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from Saturday and remains at 109 as of Sunday morning.
The OHA also reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday. The new cases are in the following counties:
- Clackamas (1)
- Coos (4)
- Hood River (2)
- Josephine (1)
- Malheur (1)
- Marion (21)
- Multnomah (5)
- Umatilla (3)
- Washington (7)
There have been 2,680 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in Oregon as of Sunday morning, along with 59,374 negative tests in the state.
