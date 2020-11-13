PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day Friday, as the governor announced a statewide “freeze” on businesses and activities starting next week.
OHA reported 1,076 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday. That brings the statewide total during the pandemic to 54,937.
There have been more than 888,000 negative coronavirus tests in Oregon, as of Friday.
The new cases Friday were in the following counties:
- Baker (6)
- Benton (18)
- Clackamas (95)
- Clatsop (1)
- Columbia (4)
- Coos (6)
- Crook (3)
- Curry (1)
- Deschutes (28)
- Douglas (26)
- Gilliam (1)
- Harney (6)
- Hood River (2)
- Jackson (91)
- Jefferson (15)
- Josephine (7)
- Klamath (4)
- Lake (4)
- Lane (77)
- Lincoln (2)
- Linn (15)
- Malheur (39)
- Marion (123)
- Morrow (3)
- Multnomah (247)
- Polk (14)
- Tillamook (4)
- Umatilla (40)
- Union (10)
- Wallowa (2)
- Wasco (3)
- Washington (148)
- Yamhill (31)
Seven additional deaths linked to COVID-19 were also reported Friday. There were reported as:
- An 82-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 26 and died on Nov. 11, in her home. She had underlying conditions.
- A 77-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 17 and died on Nov. 7, at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 38-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 30 and died on Nov. 6, in his home. He did not have underlying conditions.
- An 80-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 17 and died on Nov. 7, at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- An 84-year-old woman in Benton County who tested positive on Oct. 30 and died on Nov. 11, in her home. She had underlying conditions.
- An 87-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 10, at Asante Rogue Valley Medical Center in Medford. He had underlying conditions.
- An 80-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 10 at, Asante Rogue Valley Medical Center in Medford. He had underlying conditions.
OHA released a new modeling report Friday that indicates a steep increase in the spread of COVID-19 dating back to early November.
According to the model, the effective reproduction rate – the expected number of secondary cases that a single case generates – was estimated to be between 1.25 and 1.69.
The current level of transmission could result in “exponential” growth, resulting in approximately 1,500 new daily cases over the next two weeks, according to health officials, who also noted the model does have limitations, including that it is based on Oregon data only through Nov. 6.
Oregon’s daily count of COVID-19 cases topped 1,000 for the first time Thursday. On Friday, the governors for Oregon, Washington and California issued a joint statement recommending a 14-day travel quarantine for the West Coast.
Gov. Brown then announced a two-week statewide freeze starting Nov. 18, limiting or closing businesses and activities in every county of the state.
