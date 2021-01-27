PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 20 additional deaths connected with COVID-19 in Oregon on Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,924.
OHA also reported 731 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Oregon on Wednesday. There have been 140,063 cases of COVID-19 in Oregon since the start of the pandemic. There have also been more than 2.9 million negative tests in the state.
OHA’s weekly COVID-19 report showed a sharp decline in daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths over the previous week. Daily cases decreased 48% week over week, hospitalizations were down 33% and deaths fell to 74 from the previous week’s pandemic high of 195.
The cases reported Wednesday were in the following counties:
- Baker (4)
- Benton (8)
- Clackamas (67)
- Clatsop (4)
- Columbia (8)
- Coos (9)
- Crook (7)
- Deschutes (24)
- Douglas (9)
- Harney (1)
- Hood River (5)
- Jackson (35)
- Jefferson (7)
- Josephine (16)
- Klamath (13)
- Lake (2)
- Lane (52)
- Lincoln (3)
- Linn (21)
- Malheur (17)
- Marion (115)
- Morrow (5)
- Multnomah (118)
- Polk (21)
- Tillamook (1)
- Umatilla (30)
- Union (3)
- Wasco (2)
- Washington (106)
- Yamhill (18)
There were 302 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, which was six fewer than Tuesday. Of those, 74 patients were in ICU beds, according to OHA, which is four more than Tuesday.
VACCINES UPDATE
OHA reported Wednesday that 14,896 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of those,10,943 doses were administered on Jan. 26 and 3,953 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Jan. 26.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 340,369 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to OHA, as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. To date, 600,875 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
DEATH REPORTING
OHA on Wednesday also noted it would no longer list individual cases of COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon in its daily updates, which has previously included a person’s county, date of death, date of positive test or symptom onset and whether the person had underlying conditions.
OHA said information on COVID-19-related deaths in the state will be available via OHA’s public dashboards.
Just in time for Kate to follow her liberal cohorts (Cuomo, Newsom, etc), credit Biden for his response since being in office and declare the pan-dem-ic over.
Open some limited seating in restaurants, bowling alleys etc... Businesses are dying. Give them enough to at least break even
