PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority says it is monitoring four people for Ebola after they recently visited affected countries.
Regions in Guinea and Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) are currently experiencing outbreaks of the Ebola virus. OHA says there is low risk for people in Oregon.
Health officials have been in contact with four people, who OHA says are considered "persons under monitoring," since they arrived in Oregon earlier this month.
OHA says the goal is to "determine their risk, if any, of being exposed to Ebola and ensure their safety, as well as the safety of their families and the community."
“We want to make sure these individuals have the support they need to monitor their health, stay in contact with public health officials and safely get help with medical services if it comes to that,” said Richard Leman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer for Health Security, Preparedness and Response at the OHA Public Health Division.
OHA did not provide any further information about the people being monitored.
As of March 24, OHA says Guinea has reported 18 Ebola cases and nine deaths related to the virus. DRC has reported 12 cases and six related deaths.
The outbreaks are limited to small areas of each country and are not in large population centers, according to OHA.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued Level 3 travel warnings for the affected regions in both countries. CDC is requiring all airlines to supply contact information for all U.S.-bound travelers who have been in Guinea or DRC in the last 21 days.
OHA says it is reaching out to international non-governmental organizations with services in Guinea and DRC to request early notification for any volunteers traveling to the state after recent work in those areas.
