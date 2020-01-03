SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority is responding to a new federal ban that prohibits the sale of some flavored vaping products.
According to a statement released Friday, OHA is still pushing for a total ban on all flavored tobacco products.
"While we recognize the FDA's intent, the proposed enforcement action falls short of its stated goal to protect the public's health," OHA said, adding that the exemptions in the ban will "drastically limit FDA's effectiveness in reducing youth vaping."
The response comes one day after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration ruled that companies can no longer manufacture, distribute or sell flavored cartridge-based e-cigarette, other than tobacco or menthol.
The ban specifically impacts popular vape pen brand JUUL and others that consist of a closed-cartridge device which cannot be manually refilled with new juice. Many of these vaping devices are also sold at gas stations and grocery stores.
While one vape shop owner called the constantly-changing rules and laws surrounding vaping similar to a game of musical chairs, employees and customers at Division Vapor don't seem too concerned.
Division Vapor workers in southeast Portland said the new FDA ruling will only impact a small portion of their inventory and customers, telling FOX 12 that their biggest sellers are open-tank vaping devices that can be opened and refilled. Those would not fall under the ban.
Customer Matt Hamreus said he doesn't have a problem with the federal changes because it won't impact him. He said he uses an open-tank device where he can customize the nicotine level, to help wean him off the addictive chemical and avoid cigarettes. He has been vaping for about six months, starting at 40 percent nicotine, and now down to 12.5 percent.
"It's going to extend my life," Hamreus said, "I'm also diabetic, so it means I've got more risks for everything else, so I need to have this to be able to quit smoking."
Gov. Kate Brown tried to implement a ban on all flavored vape products containing nicotine and THC, prompted by deaths and illnesses around the country, but that ban was put on hold while a lawsuit works its way through court.
Hamreus says if a ban like that goes into effect, he may never rid himself of his addiction to nicotine.
"I've tried everything," Hamreus said.
OHA's full statement says:
"The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has been closely following the U.S. Food & Drug Administration’s (FDA) announcement of a partial sales ban on flavored nicotine vaping products. According to the FDA, companies that do not cease manufacture, distribution and sale of unauthorized flavored cartridge-based e-cigarette (other than tobacco or menthol) within 30 days risk FDA enforcement action.
OHA has repeatedly urged the FDA to ban all flavored tobacco products, without exemptions. While we recognize FDA’s intent, the proposed enforcement action falls short of its stated goal to protect the public’s health. The FDA’s action exempts menthol and open tank e-cigarettes, which allow customers to custom-mix flavors. These exemptions will drastically limit FDA’s effectiveness in reducing youth vaping. The most recent evidence shows that mint and menthol are among the most popular vape flavors for youth. This comes on top of decades of tobacco industry targeting of African-American communities with menthol marketing and discounts, contributing to a heavier burden of tobacco use, death and disease in that population. The FDA’s action also falls short on limiting youth access. Several studies have shown that it’s easier for underage buyers to purchase vaping products illegally from vape shops than from other types of retailers.
In December, the U.S. Congress passed legislation raising the national tobacco purchase age from 18 to 21. This is an important step to curb youth tobacco use. But Oregon’s experience shows that raising the minimum age is not enough to stem the youth e-cigarette epidemic. As one of the first states to raise the tobacco purchase age to 21, Oregon still experienced a nearly 80% increase in youth e-cigarette use from 2017 to 2019. One in four Oregon 11th-graders report current use of e-cigarettes and vaping products like Juul.
OHA continues to work on decreasing the use of all vaping products and implementing Gov. Kate Brown’s Executive Order 19-09. OHA is committed to developing strong programs and policies that put protecting Oregon’s kids first – not the tobacco and vape industry.
If you are ready to quit vaping or quit using other tobacco products, free help is available to anyone in Oregon.
The Oregon Quit Line is a free, telephone and web-based program that helps youth and adults quit vaping nicotine. It offers free confidential, evidence-based counseling and materials. Callers 18 years and older can receive Nicotine Replacement Therapy in the form of patches or gum."
