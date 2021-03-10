PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Starting later this month, adults age 45 to 64 with underlying health conditions in Oregon will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, along with a few other new groups.
But as more people start receiving the vaccine, FOX 12 has learned the state is counting on the honor system when it comes to verifying who is eligible.
A statement from the Oregon Health Authority to FOX 12 reads: "Starting with Phase 1A, residents have been doing self-attestations. We expect Oregonians to do the right thing, particularly when it comes to allowing those who are eligible, such a person with an underlying condition, to schedule their time to receive their COVID-19 vaccine ahead of those who are not yet eligible. We expect Oregonians have and share in a common goal: caring for our friends and neighbors who are most vulnerable to the coronavirus. We remain very positive that nearly all Oregonians are working hard to keep our communities safe and healthy. We ask that everyone be aware we are still managing a limited resource, a resource that for some Oregonians – could mean the difference between life and death. If there are additional steps coming into place when we reach the time that persons in Group 6 become eligible, we will share that, particularly with our partners delivering doses, and to Oregonians through our many communications channels."
"It would be difficult to try and verify and also be able to roll this out at the speed we’re trying to roll it out with," said Dr. Cliff Coleman. "It creates additional barriers for people to try and prove their employment, which creates other disparities, because if people can’t prove employment and other things."
"So, I just don’t think it’s very feasible and not really doable if we also want to get as many vaccines in people’s arms as possible, as fast as we can," continued Coleman.
Dr. Coleman is an Associate Professor of Family Medicine at OHSU's Richmond Clinic in southeast Portland.
“In our community, the population I care for, these are some of Portland’s most vulnerable individuals and are some of the least likely to have easy access to this vaccine," he said. "They’re having the hardest time trying to figure out how to get an appointment scheduled or get the vaccine.”
That's why he hopes people wait their turn in line.
“The problem for us is that those very people who are the most vulnerable, people with the underlying conditions for example, who are more likely to be older, more likely to have a disability, more likely to live in a lower income neighborhood and identify as a racial, ethnic minority, those individuals are currently the communities that are being the most impacted by this virus.”
FOX 12 asked Coleman as more groups become eligible for the vaccine, what's to stop someone from lying about what time of work they do, their living situation, or about a medical condition,
"I don’t think going to be any way to do that," he replied. "I think we’re going to rely on people’s good nature and recognizing that we’re all in this together as a society and hope that people will follow that moral compass and do the right thing and wait their turn.”
Coleman said he's confident Oregonians will do the right thing.
“I think there’s a lot of reasons to understand why everyone wants to get this vaccine and why people might be compelled to maybe fudge something on an intake form, but I get the sense that for the most part, people are going to wait their turns and understand that we’re all in this together," said Coleman.
Washington also depends on the honor system. In a statement, a spokesperson from the health department told FOX 12, “We trust people in Washington to accurately self-report the individual factors that determine their vaccine distribution phase.”
(2) comments
Of course being honest isn't necessary if you are a liberal. Look at the idiot we have in the White House because of that.
Poor minority people, are NOT in the same category as someone like me who has suffers from chronic heart failure, with an ICD implanted. I'm so sick of hearing that. BLM is using their so-called movement to get ahead of everybody, and get anything they want.
