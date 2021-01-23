YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority says testing has revealed a second case of a COVID-19 variant strain from the United Kingdom in the state.
OHA says a person in Yamhill County tested positive for the strain and officials were notified on Friday.
The person who tested positive has no known travel history, according to OHA. State and county public health officials are investigating the possible sources of infection.
The first Oregon case of the UK variant strain, also known as strain B.1.1.7 or SARS-CoV-2 VOC 202012/01, was reported on Jan. 15 after a person in Multnomah County tested positive.
Viruses constantly mutate, OHA reports, and new variants of a virus are expected to occur over time. Multiple variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been documented in the U.S. and globally during the pandemic.
OHA reports the UK strain is considered to be more contagious.
Health officials continue to recommend that all Oregonians take the following steps to slow the spread of COVID-19.
- Maintain six feet of physical distance.
- Wear a face covering when outside the house.
- Practice good hand hygiene.
- Avoid any gatherings with people you don’t live with.
- People who experience symptoms — even mild ones — are urged to consult with a medical provider quickly to get instructions on how to care for yourself and your household members and whether to get tested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.