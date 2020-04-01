PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported an additional COVID-19 death Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 19.
However, health officials also said that there is “strong evidence that measures currently in place in Oregon are reducing transmission.”
If Oregonians can maintain current social distancing efforts and the current projections hold true, according to health officials, the state could meet the likely demand for hospital beds under current strategies.
According to information released by the OHA on Wednesday:
- COVID-19 infections: Under current social distancing conditions with the cooperation of most Oregonians to “Stay Home, Save Lives,” it is estimated that in early May, Oregon would have over 4,000 cumulative infections and 200-1,200 active infections. However, if the state were to reopen non-essential businesses (while keeping schools closed), the number of new infections would spike to as many as 3,500 active infections by early May
- Hospital beds needed: Researchers found “expected demand for hospital beds is predicted to remain relatively constant before decreasing, assuming current or strengthened interventions and continued high compliance.”
- Uncertainty: Researchers highlighted that the projections remain uncertain. In coming weeks, state public health officials and researchers will get a better picture of current actual infections and how they affect the projections, as well as more data on the public’s continued adherence to social distancing measures.
The OHA reported 47 new COVID-19 cases statewide, as of Wednesday morning. The new cases reported Wednesday are in:
- Benton (1)
- Clackamas (6)
- Deschutes (3)
- Douglas (1)
- Jackson (1)
- Lane (2)
- Lincoln (1)
- Marion (10)
- Multnomah (18)
- Washington (3)
- Yamhill (1)
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Oregon is 736, as of Wednesday, according to OHA. One case previously reported in Hood River County has been identified as a resident of another state, which adjusted the total count.
There have been 14,132 negative coronavirus tests in Oregon.
An additional case was later reported in Crook County, the first positive diagnosis in that county, which was not included in the OHA total. Lane County also reported two additional cases later Wednesday that were not included in the OHA total.
MORE:
- Map shows global COVID-19 cases
- Sign up for daily newsletter
- Stimulus calculator
- More coronavirus coverage
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.