LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority says the rise in COVID-19 cases in Oregon largely stems from a handful of outbreaks, including one at Pacific Seafood in Newport.
OHA reported 146 new COVID-19 cases in Oregon on Sunday.
OHA says that increase in cases is in part due to an outbreak at Pacific Seafood. OHA says there were 124 confirmed cases there.
OHA says 95 percent of the people who were tested at Pacific Seafood were asymptomatic.
Dr. Paul Cieslak with OHA says the best way to track the progress of the outbreak is to look at the hospitalized cases.
Cieslak says hospitalizations peaked around the third or fourth week of March, declined for several weeks after that, and then plateaued at the beginning of May at about 30 per week.
OHA says widespread testing has increased overall.
According to OHA’s website, out of cumulative tests in Oregon on March 30, nearly 13,000 had been tested and roughly 4 percent tested positive.
As of June 8, according to that data, nearly 150,000 had been tested in Oregon and roughly 3 percent tested positive.
FOX 12 asked OHA about whether Memorial Day weekend travel or recent demonstrations contributed to a high number of cases.
OHA says it’s possible, but it’s too soon to tell right now.
OHA says if someone who was at those demonstrations tests positive, OHA would investigate that thoroughly.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
