OHA: State getting reduced shipment of COVID-19 vaccines next week

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - As health care workers in Hillsboro administering COVID-19 tests were given the vaccine in Friday, new information shows a coming shortfall in vaccines next week.
The Oregon Health Authority said Friday that next week’s reduction in vaccine is so that the federal government can ensure regular allocations moving forward.
Oregon began vaccinating frontline workers on Wednesday, and the state says that next week’s shipments were reduced by 40%.
As it stands, the state is estimating it will receive 109 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and more than 103,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine by the end of December.
In Hillsboro on Friday vaccinations continued. The men and women who have been doing COVID-19 testing at Hillsboro stadium got the opportunity to get the Pfizer vaccine.
This group tests about 350 people a day, and at least 50 of those people come back positive.
“It is here earlier than any of us thought, we are witnessing history,” said Debbie Lamberger with OHSU. “It is hard to realize when you are living an historic moment and that is what this really is and so it is amazing to be a part of this and see this vaccine.”
Legacy Health said in the first two days of the vaccine roll out they have been able to vaccinate 508 staff members. Vaccinations were continuing there Friday.
