SALEM, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority said it is suspending capacity limits at certain venues due to the hot weather this weekend.
OHA said COVID-19 related capacity limits have been suspended at swimming pools, movie theaters and shopping malls effective immediately.
This comes after capacity limits were suspended at cooling centers and on public transit earlier on Friday.
OHA has tips on avoiding heat-related illness here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.