PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Sixteen people have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, as of Monday, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
OHA reported three additional deaths from the virus on Monday.
A 91-year-old man in Yamhill County died Sunday after testing positive March 20. An 80-year-old man in Clackamas County died Sunday after testing positive March 22. A 91-year-old man in Linn County died Sunday after testing positive March 15.
In each case, the patients had prior underlying medical conditions, according to OHA.
The Linn County man lived at the Oregon Veterans' Home in Lebanon, where 14 residents and a staff member tested positive for the virus this month. All 151 people living at the facility were tested for the coronavirus.
There were 58 new cases of COVID-19 statewide Monday, bringing the total for Oregon to 606 cases, according to OHA.
The new cases reported Monday were in the following counties:
- Benton (1)
- Clackamas (1)
- Deschutes (2)
- Douglas (4)
- Jackson (1)
- Josephine (4)
- Lane (2)
- Marion (14)
- Multnomah (9)
- Polk (2)
- Tillamook (1)
- Wasco (2)
- Washington (14)
- Yamhill (1)
Benton County health officials reported Monday that they have 12 diagnosed cases countywide, including a new case involving an Oregon State University student under the age of 21. That student is not hospitalized and is self-isolating per health department guidelines.
On Monday evening, Lane County reported four additional COVID-19 cases that were not included in the OHA total.
OHA reported Monday that 12,277 tests for COVID-19 have come back negative in the state.
The percentage of deaths is holding steady at 2.64% of those (606) who have been infected. So, 97.36% of those with this flu will recover. I was surprised the other day when the Gates foundation put out information that only 90 Oregonians have been hospitalized. Anyone have stats for hospitalization for Coronavius sufferers that is different than the 90? If not, I would say the breadth and scope of this flu is no where equal to the regular flu which has killed over 20,000 Americans so far this year and 80,000 in the flu season of 2017-2018 (CDC stats).
Ya'll understand and realize that it doesn't start with the Fed's in being prepared for something like a pandemic . . . right? Hospitals, cities, counties, then states, and finally the Fed's, should have stockage of PPE, just for this type of incident. The fact is, hospitals, cities, counties, and states (Governor) have failed to have sufficient stock for this type of incident.
Part of the problem is that manufacturing and business' have gone to the JIT (Just In Time) model in order to save money and storage space. How often does the local hospital order PPE? How low does it let stock get, before re-ordering?
These #'s are justifying the shutdowns. These #'s ARE less than the toll of the flu season. People who were going to die anyway are dying.
We are being setup for the BIG one. That will be implanted microchips and mandatory inoculations. No one will question it now. The liberals will be first in line (I've never voted for a Republican BTW). Billions will perish. This goes above the 1% Humans have outgrown the resources and need to be thinned out, and this is how it will be done - voluntarily.
