OHA to distribute experimental drug to treat COVID-19 patients

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority will be distributing an experimental drug to Oregon hospitals to treat patients with severe symptoms of COVID-19.
Remdesivir was originally developed to treat Ebola.
OHA says Providence was already approved for clinical trials of Remdesivir.
FOX 12 spoke with Dr. Tobias Pusch, an infectious disease physician at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
He says the rate in which trials were developed to combat this disease was incredibly fast for the medical world.
“You know if you don’t know much about clinical trials and how they’re set up, this is incredibly fast, things moved at unbelievable pace,” Pusch said. “And I think it just shows how responsive the medical community has been, how engaged everybody is to find treatment for this new and very deadly virus.”
Pusch says roughly 30 patients with Providence were treated with Remdesivir as part of approved clinical trials.
He says the drug is contributing to faster recovery rates.
“Literally, if you think 15 versus 10 to 11 days, that’s 30 percent of an improvement in terms of how sooner you will be released. That’s a significant outcome,” Pusch said.
Pusch says it’s an easy-to-use, once daily medication.
He says he’s seen mild effects from the drug.
While Pusch says he’s seen recovery rates improve while patients are taking Remdesivir, the impact the drug has on mortality rates is unclear.
“We have officially no study as of yet documenting a hard outcome mortality benefit from Remedesivir,” Pusch said.
Pusch says the only randomized trial that’s been reported to date was a study from China that he says found no mortality benefits.
Pusch says we’re now entering a new phase where there’s evidence that this trial drug is working for COVID-19 patients.
“Going forward, this will essentially be fine-tuned – how exactly to use it, when in the course of illness to use it, which patients really need it,” Pusch said.
Pusch says the Remdesivir trial will wrap up at the end of the month.
He says Providence will be setting up its own trial to see if there are additional benefits from taking Remdesivir in combination with anti-inflammatory medications.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
