PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) -The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) is expected to file permanent rules Friday that keep in place requirements for masking indoors in K-12 schools and requirements for school and school-based program staff to be vaccinated.
State health officials are developing measures to determine when it may be safe to lift the school mask rule.
The permanent rules replace temporary rules, which are only good for 180 days, that are set to expire on Friday.
On Monday, permanent rules are expected to be filed that require health care workers to wear masks and for health care workers in most health care settings to be fully vaccinated.
State health officials continue to review public comments on a proposed permanent rule that would continue the requirement that masks be worn in indoor public places. That temporary rule expires February 8.