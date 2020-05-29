PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority announced it will now start publicly reporting COVID-19 outbreaks that affect more than five people in a workplace.
This comes after criticism the agency wasn’t transparent enough about the current infections among migrant workers at fruit company Townsend Farms.
OHA didn’t confirm until Thursday there was a 53-employee outbreak one month ago at Townsend Farms. This is even larger than the current infection OHA announced Thursday among 48 seasonal farm workers at two Townsend Farms locations in the Portland area.
Graham Trainor, the president of the Oregon AFL-CIO (American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations) which represents workers across the state, calls the late outbreak alert by the OHA a setback for farm workers, who he says are already a group which faces setbacks and has a distrust towards government structure.
“It’s really troubling we see examples of workers being put in unsafe, untenable situations in lots of different industries. And unfortunately, in this industry, this agricultural and farm workers industry, you have some of the most vulnerable workers to begin with,” said Trainor. “I think that’s a right that workers have to know that they may be working or asked to work in an unsafe situation where there’s been an outbreak. While we applaud the OHA decision moving forward to make this information more public, we’re a little disappointed how long it took to get to this point.”
On Thursday night, FOX 12 spoke with the wife of a truck driver who makes deliveries regularly at Townsend Farms in Fairview.
She says her husband has been asking if he has anything to be concerned about since April, and even as recently as Thursday morning when she says he was still told there wasn’t an outbreak.
When pressed Thursday afternoon, the OHA said previously, they only publicly disclosed workplace outbreaks if they needed the media to help in notifying someone who may be infected.
If they stuck with their indoor set up and applied social distancing, they’d have to cut down from 30 seats to 10. Expanding outside also meant they’ll be able to accommodate dozens of people.
FOX 12 reached the executive vice president of Townsend Farms, Margaret Townsend, by phone who said they’d be issuing a press release soon, but as of Friday evening FOX 12 had not received one.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.