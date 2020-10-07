OHA to review COVID-19 vaccine data before approving use in Oregon

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority says it plans to review data for any COVID-19 vaccine before giving the green light to be used in the state. Only a handful of other states have said they will do the same.
The agency says a safe and effective vaccine will be essential to bringing the COVID-19 pandemic under control while reopening businesses and restarting in-person schooling—not just here in Oregon, but across the globe. OHA says the goal is to ensure Oregonians have access to any vaccine that has proven safe and efficacious through rigorous clinical trials.
In a statement to FOX 12, the Oregon Health authority wrote:
“OHA has no interest in endorsing a vaccine for widespread use in Oregonians without being sure that it makes them safer. If people doubt a vaccine’s safety and efficacy, they would understandably be reluctant to take it, and it would therefore not produce the level of immunity needed to stop COVID-19 from spreading. OHA senior health advisors will review available data on vaccine safety and efficacy before making any recommendations about vaccine distribution for the state.
OHA’s COVID-19 Vaccine Planning Committee is taking preliminary steps to be able to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it satisfies these requirements. We do not know when this will be, but we are endeavoring to be ready as early as late fall. We are building partnerships to ensure that we can get safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines to Oregonians at highest risk, including communities that have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.”
There are several vaccines that have moved into stage three of clinical trials.
“There are quite a few different approaches going on, and they all have their advantages and disadvantages,” Mark Slifka, a professor at OHSU, said.
He adds it typically takes years to come up with a vaccine, but with technological advancements, and other factors, drug companies have been able to speed up the process.
“Usually, a vaccine takes six to 18 years to be developed, and now we are talking six to 18 months to get something into phase three trials, so it is amazing,” Slifka said.
Stage three trials typically involve thousands of people in a double-blind study, meaning some are given the vaccine while others are given a placebo. This round of testing looks at how effective the vaccine is and if there are any side effects.
“If you are going to find a rare adverse event or side effect, you really need to vaccinate thousands of people so you can see how safe it is in a larger group,” Slifka said.
The FDA said Tuesday they want to see two months of safety data after trial volunteers get coronavirus vaccines before considering authorization. That means data must be collected after study participants get their second dose of vaccines as part of clinical trials.
Seeing the effects of a vaccine and how it works takes time, according to PSU Professor Ken Stedman.
“We are sort of waiting, again, this waiting game right now in terms of the clinical trials, we have to make sure it works, and it’s safe,” Stedman said.
He says once the vaccine is available, it will take more time before people can get back to normalcy.
“Even with a vaccine, it is not a magic bullet, it is not going to be we will throw away our masks and go back to our daily lives,” Stedman said.
He adds it is not the vaccine that will stop the virus, but people getting vaccinated.
According to medical experts, there are some 300 vaccines in the works, roughly 30 have gone to clinical trials. They are all going at it with different methods in preventing the virus.
“Not only do we have these initial vaccines that are in early phase three trials, but there are also some great vaccines in the pipeline, so these vaccines may not be the only ones to choose from in the near future,” Slifka said.
