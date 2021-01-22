PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 22 new deaths linked to COVID-19 statewide on Friday. The state’s death toll during the pandemic is now 1,865.
Additionally, OHA reported 877 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Oregon on Friday, bringing the state’s total to 136,839. There have been more than 2.8 million negative tests in Oregon for COVID-19.
There were 317 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across Oregon on Friday, which was 12 fewer than Thursday. Of those, 79 patients were in ICU beds, which was down eight from Thursday.
OHA reported that 16,763 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Friday. Of that total, 12,341 vaccine doses were administered on Jan. 21 and 4,422 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Jan. 21.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 270,453 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines, OHA reported Friday. All vaccinations were administered by Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities.
To date, 487,700 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
Gov. Kate Brown and OHA released update timelines for vaccinations in the state Friday, with Brown defending the decision to prioritize educators over seniors.
