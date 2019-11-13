PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Humane Society is asking for nominations to award young people who have a track record of showing kindness toward animals.
The “Be More Humane Youth Kindness Award” will recognize people ages 5 through 17 who have given their time, talents and kind hearts for the betterment of animals in their community.
The new award program launched Wednesday and will run through Feb. 17, 2020. The person nominating the young person must be at least 18 years old, OHS says. The nomination form is posted on the organization's website.
Contest winners will be announced Feb. 28, 2020. Award recipients could win a $250 Amazon gift card or be featured in OHS Magazine, among other prizes.
