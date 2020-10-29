PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Humane Society this week participated in the largest pet rescue flight in history, helping to transport close to 600 shelter dogs and cats from Hawaii to the U.S. mainland.
The pets are being moved from overcrowded pet shelters on five islands across the state and flown to shelters in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana. OHS and 12 other regional shelters and rescue groups partnered with Greater Good Charities and Wings of Rescue in the effort.
Nine dogs from the Paws Across the Pacific transport are now resting at OHS while they wait to be adopted into new homes.
Hawaii shelter partners include Kauai Humane Society, Hawaiian Humane Society, Lanai Cat Sanctuary, Hawaii Island Humane Society, Maui Humane Society and Aloha `Ilio Rescue.
“We know this has been a challenging year for shelters in Hawaii and we are glad to help these pets find loving, forever homes," Sharon Harmon, OHS President and CEO, said.
OHS last week welcomed 55 dogs from Oklahoma in addition to more than 500 pets from Oregon shelter partners.
