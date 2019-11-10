PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – If you and your pets are already in the holiday spirit, we have just the thing for you.
The Oregon Humane Society is kicking off the Christmas season with “Santa Paws.”
You can take your dog, cat, bird, or other pet to get a picture with Santa at Mud Bay stores in the Portland metro area.
A $20 photo package includes two prints of a professional 5 x 7 portrait and a digital copy. All proceeds benefit the animals at the OHS.
Several pet portrait sessions were held this weekend, and more are scheduled for next weekend at participating Mud Bay locations:
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16
- Mud Bay, Glisan – 1616 NW Glisan St., Portland
- Mud Bay, Tanasborne – 2540 NW 188th Ave, Hillsboro
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 17
- Mud Bay, Lake Oswego – 3 Monroe Pkwy., Lake Oswego
- Mud Bay, Grant Park Village – 3230 NE Broadway St., Portland
You can find additional information on the OHS website.
