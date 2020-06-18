PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Humane Society on Thursday offered free pet food to help support essential workers and people whose employment has been impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Workers offered products from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the OHS storage facility off Northeast 14th Place in Portland.
“We are committed to doing everything we can to ensure that pet-owners have what they need to be able to care for their animals right now,” Sharon Harmon, OHS President and CEO, said.
OHS said it had more than 13,000 pounds of donated food allocated for this effort, the majority of it dog food. The shelter says it is seeking donations of cat food and litter to help meet the needs of community members. People interested in donating can order the items online or drop them off at the shelter.
Since late April, OHS has helped to provide close to 60,000 pounds of food across the state, according to a spokesperson.
“We are very thankful to our partners who have supported OHS and made this effort possible,” Harmon said.
