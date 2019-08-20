PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Humane Society is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction after they say a dog was shot in the face in Clackamas County.
A family says the poodle-terrier mix approached them as they were watching a meteor shower off Highway 224 close to the Promontory campground Aug. 11. The family took the dog to an emergency clinic, where veterinarians named her Bear, according to OHS.
Bear appears to have been shot in the face, OHS says. The animal has a broken jaw, fractured teeth, and a wound on her chest consistent with a bullet exiting her body. She also has wounds on her face and neck.
County Dog Services asked OHS to continue treatment and open an investigation due to the severity and complexity of Bear’s wounds.
Bear does not have a microchip and wasn’t wearing any identification when she was found, OHS says. The dog is medium-sized and estimated to be between 3 and 5 years old.
“It’s hard to imagine the kind of pain that Bear has endured,” Leon Colas OHS vice president of Humane Investigations and Law Enforcement. “We are hopeful that someone knows something about who did this.”
Bear is being cared for at the OHS Medical Center and is not available for adoption.
