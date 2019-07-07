PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Humane Society is seeking information and offering a reward in the case of a neglected and abandoned dog in Clackamas County.
A 2 to 3-year-old male Pomeranian was found inside a filthy crate beside a logging road in the area of South Hillockburn and Resort Road near Goat Mountain in Estacada on June 24, according to OHS.
OHS says the dog was emaciated with soiled, matted fur and was missing hair on more than half of his body.
The dog was found by good Samaritans and was taken to DoveLewis where he was stabilized. He was then taken to OHS for continued medical care. Staff at OHS named him Treasure.
Treasure continues to receive care at OHS and is not available for adoption.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call (503) 802-6707 or submit a tip online. A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the suspect’s arrest and conviction.
“Our hope is that our pet-loving community will help us find the owner of the dog, or whoever is responsible,” Leon Colas, OHS Vice President of Humane Investigations and Law Enforcement, said in a news release Sunday. “Anyone who would do this to an animal needs to be held accountable.”
