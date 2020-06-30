PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With many local fireworks shows canceled because of COVID-19, it's likely more people will have their shows at home, which could be extra stressful for pets.
The sounds of fireworks can cause a lot of stress for our four-legged friends.
To help keep them safe over the holiday, Tanya Roberts with the Oregon Humane Society suggested a few tips.
First, make sure all pets - even indoor cats - are wearing a collar with an identification tag.
While walking a dog, use the two-leash method - one attached to the harness and another to the collar.
Rambo is modeling the two-leash method reccomended by @OregonHumane during the #FourthofJuly weekend 🐕 Experts say this will help keep your dogs from running away if a firework spooks them during your walk 🎇 ⬇️ We’ll have more pet tips on @fox12oregon at noon pic.twitter.com/OMYkVaNrbh— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) June 30, 2020
Roberts says if you know your pet panics during this time of year make sure you see the veterinarian now, rather than waiting until Friday.
Also, if you recently got a new pet, be extra cautious leading up to the Fourth of July.
"During this virus time, a lot of us have been at home and a lot more of people have been adopting pets. You may not know if you're pet is going to be scared of the fireworks. So be prepared," Roberts said. "Put a safe place in your home, keep pets indoors. Be there with them if at all possible."
Roberts says dogs and cats who are distressed should be put in a room with closed windows and a secure door. A screen door won't work as dogs and cats can get through them.
She also says to turn on a fan or some music.
Anyone who finds a stray animal is asked to keep them safe until a local animal shelter is open and ready to receive them.
