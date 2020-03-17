PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Humane Society will temporarily pause all animal adoptions in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The animal shelter last week suspended or canceled tours, group volunteer activities, after-school clubs, and school visits through at least April 10. They also asked only people who were surrendering an animal, adopting a pet, dropping off a pet for spay or neuter surgery, or meeting with a trainer to come to the shelter.
Starting on Monday, OHS allowed pet adoptions by appointment only, but on Tuesday, it paused pet adoptions altogether.
Adoptions will be paused through Friday, March 20, OHS says. In the meantime, the shelter says it would work on refining their process to keep members of the public and their staff safe.
MORE: Coronavirus coverage in the Pacific NW, worldwide
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.