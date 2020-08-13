MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Humane Society is asking for the public's help after two dogs were found abandoned in east Multnomah County.
OHS says two dogs, senior Yorkshire Terriers, were found on Aug. 5 at around 12 p.m. in a closed box near the restrooms at Dalton Point State Recreational Site, about two miles west of Multnomah Falls.
A good Samaritan found the dogs and took them to OHS.
According to OHS, the dogs' coats were matted and filthy, and their jaws were eroding from advanced dental disease.
“There is no reason to let an animal suffer in this condition. There are options if you are no longer able to care for your pet or need to find them a new home,” says Sharon Harmon, OHS President and CEO. “We are hopeful that someone in our community saw something or knows who could be responsible.”
The dogs, named Tootsie and Rollo by veterinarians, are receiving extensive medical care in the Holman Medical Center at OHS. OHS said the dogs are not available for adoption at this time.
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 503-802-6707 or submit information online at www.oregonhumane.org/report-cruelty/suspected-animal-cruelty/.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
[crying]This is a very sad story Instead of punishing the person that abandoned their family make it public announcements that person or persons unable to take care of these once loved animals can abandon them at a police or church just the way unwed mothers can do with a newborn baby. Stop punishing a person or persons just because they can no longer take care of their loved one.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.