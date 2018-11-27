PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Humane Society is sending a team to northern California to help with Camp Fire recovery and response efforts.
The team includes two OHS staff members and two volunteers.
The team will provide care at an emergency animal shelter for pets affected by the deadly fire. They will be working with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
OHS earlier this month took in cats affected by the California wildfires. The cats were put up for adoption in Oregon.
The OHS team will leave Portland Wednesday morning.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
