PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Humane Society took in 18 animals on Saturday after a state of emergency was declared in eastern Oregon due to severe flooding.
The flooding is affecting areas of Wallowa, Umatilla and Union counties.
OHS on Saturday afternoon received nine cats and nine dogs from Pendleton Animal Welfare to free up space and resources for pets who may be affected by the floods.
“Our thoughts are with those affected by this terrible flooding,” Sharon Harmon, OHS president and CEO, said.
Officials on Saturday said the Umatilla River is starting to recede, but not before many people were forced to leave their homes.
People in the rural Umatilla County areas of Gibbons Road, Bingham Road and Mill Creek were being advised Friday night that they need to decide whether to be airlifted out, otherwise they may be forced to shelter in place for weeks.
