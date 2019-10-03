PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – More than 50 animals from Texas arrived at the Hillsboro Airport Thursday as communities in the state continue to recover from Tropical Depression Imelda.
The Oregon Humane Society is working with the Humane Society of the United States and other regional rescues to take in the pets after Imelda dumped more than 40 inches of rain in the area.
According to OHS, the cats and dogs were in shelters before the flooding began. Moving them out of the area frees up resources for pets and pet owners in Texas needing help.
The transfer includes 50 cats and five dogs. The cats were taken off-site to OHS’s Cat and Kitten Intake Center and the dogs were received at the main OHS shelter.
