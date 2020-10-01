OHS takes in dogs, cats from northern California shelter responding to deadly wildfire

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Humane Society will shelter more than 50 animals from out of state as a deadly wildfire continues to burn in northern California.
The 15 dogs and 40 cats arrived from Haven Humane Society in Redding, Calif. and will be available for adoption in the next week, according to OHS.
OHS on Wednesday sent two transport vehicles to assist Haven Humane Society in their response to the Zogg wildfire. OHS helped to clear space at the shelter, where the pets were already available for adoption before the fires began.
The effort follows OHS’ response to the Oregon wildfires, which included receiving approximately 100 pets from shelters around the state. OHS says it is in touch with national disaster response partners in case additional assistance is needed in California.
Due to health safety concerns, the Oregon Humane Society is currently closed for public walk-through, with adoptions available by appointment only. Pets available for adoption and details about the appointment process can be found at www.oregonhumane.org/adopt.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
