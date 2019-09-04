PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – As part of the response to Hurricane Dorian, nearly 75 dogs and cats are on their way to the Oregon Humane Society.
The animals are coming from a rescue hub in Tulsa, Oklahoma to make room for other animals that may be directly impacted by the hurricane.
“Got the beds set up, got toys,” said Laura Klink with OHS as she gave FOX 12 a tour of the pod cleared out for the new arrivals. “They’ll all get fed and just be given a chance to relax after that long trip.”
Klink said 49 dogs and 25 cats are en route from Tulsa.
“So then if there are folks in those communities that are maybe separated from their pets or need a temporary place for their pets, they can stay local in those shelters so there’s kind of this big domino effect when a disaster strikes,” she said.
When they get here, Klink said they’ll be screened, given any vaccinations they need, have time to decompress and then depending on how they’re doing, be up for adoption in the next couple days.
OHS is one of the first shelters that national organizations turn to when disaster strikes and Klink said that’s because their staff is trained in disaster response and we live in such a pet-friendly community that they’re able to make space.
“When people come and adopt a pet from us, it frees up space for us to be able to help a pet whether it’s from a disaster zone or another shelter that’s overcrowded. That’s what we’re here to do, is help when needed,” she said.
Those dogs and cats left Tulsa Tuesday night and they’ll get here Thursday morning around 10.
OHS also has staff ready to go to the southeast to help out if needed.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
