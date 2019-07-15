CANBY, OR (KPTV) – For the last week, neighbors in Canby have been trying to figure out what was whimpering on their hill.
Thick brush and lots of poison oak cover that area and it wasn’t clear until Monday – what had been living on the hill was someone’s dog.
Neighbors who were so concerned contacted the Oregon Humane Society’s Technical Animal Rescue Team and through a complicated mission, those volunteers were able to find and save the dog’s life.
For six, seven, maybe eight days, people in this Canby neighborhood heard a whimper.
“Neighbors down below had heard whining and howling type things,” said neighbor Tammy Lamssies.
She lives at the top of a steep hill.
“I just learned today that that’s a straight drop off,” Lamssies said.
She says someone’s pet was trapped inside thick blackberry bushes and poison oak.
While Lamssies wasn’t able to hear the dog, her neighbors did, and they called the Oregon Humane Society’s Technical Animal Rescue Team to save the pet.
“When we pulled up, you could hear it from the car, over the engine, loud and clear. The only time he quieted down is when I got really close,” said rescuer Virginia Krakowiak.
Krakowiak volunteers as a rescue leader with the team. They determined tying themselves to Lamssies’ fence at the top of the hill would be the best way to find the pup.
Krakowiak says after trekking through thorny bushes and poison oak trees, she found the pup and he took a little coaxing.
“Granted, I had a big ol’ machete with me, I’m sure I wasn’t necessarily the angel that he expected, but after a couple treats and just a tiny bit of water he crawled towards me a little bit. He knew we were there to help,” she said.
Krakowiak hoisted him up the hill in a harness, where he was met with a welcome squad.
It’s endings like these a small community like this waits for.
“It kind of brings us all back together again and a small town like Canby, it just keeps us together,” said Lamssies.
And the volunteers are happy to be a part of it.
“It can be really hard at times, you know, not every single call is this successful,” said Krakowiak. “It was really the concerned neighbors that we’re so thankful for that got us involved with this.”
The dog is about 35 pounds and doing well. Unfortunately, he is not microchipped.
The Clackamas County Dog Services Shelter will hold him for three days before putting him up for adoption, but of course, they hope to reunite him with his owner.
