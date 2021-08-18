PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon Health and Science University said it is adding new visitor restrictions at its hospitals and clinics on Thursday due to a surge of COVID-19 cases.

OHSU said it recognizes that support from friends and family is an important part of healing. It said the decision to restrict visitors reflects the gravity of the current phase of the pandemic.

The policy applies at OHSU Hospital, Doernbecher Children’s hospitals and all OHSU outpatient clinics.

The policy is as follows:

• No visitors: Adult patients (including oncology, day procedure/surgery, emergency department, ambulatory clinics), patients with COVID-19 and patients under investigation for COVID-19.

• One visitor: Post-partum labor and delivery patients, laboring patient with COVID-19, pediatric patients (including neonatal intensive care, pediatric patients with COVID-19, day procedure/surgery, oncology, emergency department, and ambulatory clinics).

• Two visitors: Adult patients near death, actively laboring (non-COVID) patients, and adult and pediatric patients with COVID-19 near death.

OHSU said all visitors must be vaccinated or have a “not detected” COVID-19 result from a test taken within the previous 72 hours. Visitors also will be required to follow OHSU’s infection prevention and control measures, including wearing a mask, cleaning hands and physically distancing.