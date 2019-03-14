PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon Health & Science University announced Thursday that it is reactivating its Heart Transplant Program.
Last summer, OHSU suspended the program after a vital specialist and two others from the team left. The suspension meant no new patients and no heart transplants for those on the waitlist.
During the suspension, Providence Health & Services took on patients from OHSU, including patients who had already had a heart transplant and needed continued care.
In Thursday's announcement, OHSU said "all of the support elements for the Heart Transplant Program remain in place." That includes heart transplant surgeons, nurses, coordinators and other staff.
Minutes before OHSU made the announcement, Providence announced a $75 million donation from Phil and Penny Knight to the Providence Heart Institute. That donation will help begin a heart transplant program at Providence.
