PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The United Network for Organ Sharing has approved Oregon Health & Science University’s new primary physician for heart transplantation, which will allow the university to resume its Heart Transplant Program.
OHSU suspended the program last summer after a vital specialist and two others left the team. During the suspension, Providence Health & Services took on patients from OHSU, including patients who had already had a heart transplant and needed continued care.
The decision by UNOS to approve the physician was unanimous and is effective starting Monday, according to OHSU.
The university announced it would reactivate its Heart Transplant Program in March. Minutes before OHSU made the announcement, Providence announced a $75 million donation from Phil and Penny Knight to the Providence Heart Institute. That donation will help begin a heart transplant program at Providence.
To date, OHSU says it has hired three advanced heart failure specialists it plans to recruit from some of the nation's top cardiovascular programs, including University of California San Francisco, Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, and Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
OHSU's primary UNOS physician, Johannes Steiner, comes from Massachusetts General Hospital. He specializes in heart failure, mechanical circulatory support and heart transplant care, according to the university.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.