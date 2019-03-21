PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Some groundbreaking medical research is coming out of Oregon Health and Science University.
A baby monkey was born from sperm extracted out of frozen tissue.
Researchers said this recent experiment could give hope to young patients at risk of infertility later in life.
Scientists at the Oregon National Primate Research Center at OHSU along with researchers at the University of Pittsburg worked together on this.
They said one in three childhood cancer survivors is at risk of becoming infertile after chemotherapy or radiation oftentimes taking away their chance at having a baby later on.
So, these findings are encouraging.
Here's how it worked, scientists removed and froze testicular tissue from a young male monkey.
Later, they thawed and transplanted that tissue back onto the same monkey.
About a year later, those same tissue grafts were removed and compared to the immature tissue.
Scientists found that the grafts were able to produce testosterone and contained mature sperm.
Scientists then extracted the sperm and injected it into an egg then embryos were successfully put into female monkeys.
A short time later, "Grady" was born.
We spoke with one of the scientists on the team about what this could mean for humans and a path to parenthood.
"This is amazing it's a field of assisted reproductive technology. It has benefits in human health, it has benefits in endangered species, conservation and it’s truly an honor to be able to contribute to science and to human health this way,” Carrie Hanna, Director of the Assisted Reproductive Technology at ONPRC said.
"People previously who go through serious emotional disturbances and waves of depression and anxiety because they're unable to have children of their own-- this will be a pathway that will help them recapture something that's important do them," she added.
While this test focused on male tissue grafts, Hanna said there is also early research being done on ovarian tissue to see if this could work for women too.
As far as trying this procedure on humans, Hanna said they're still a ways out and they want to continue monitoring Grady to make sure she develops normally.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.