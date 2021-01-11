OHSU Chief Medical Officer responds to questions about who gets COVID-19 vaccine

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Chief Medical Officer at OHSU addressed questions surrounding the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, and why those workers who are not in frontline health care roles have received the vaccine in this first distribution phase.
John Ness says the hospital is vaccinating all staff because vaccine clinics like the one they are offering require all-hands-on-deck approach.
Ness says that hospitals are managing for the possibility of a major surge, and by getting everyone at OHSU vaccinated, they have a larger workforce to draw upon.
He says they need people who work behind the scenes to help support and facilitate the logistics of getting the vaccine into people’s arms.
Ness adds that they don’t have any additional resources to pull from so they need everyone to get vaccinated because they will be pulling extra duty.
“Everybody’s role at OHSU is, we’re telling them expect to be impacted in some way shape or form in the coming months, if it’s not today it’ll be in the coming months,” said Ness. “In my opinion you know it was planning for and managing through a crisis requires everybody on the team to be available to assist and that was the priority.”
OHSU says it was also crucial for its researchers and educators to get vaccinated because of the research they continue to do on COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.