OHSU child psychiatrist says parents should talk to teens about suicide

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The past year has brought on challenges and added stress to families because of the COVID-19 pandemic and that’s reflected in new numbers from the CDC showing that attempted teen suicides are on the rise across the country.
“That is my impression and clinical judgment, so much of our coping strategies went out the window especially for teenagers,” Dr. Kyle Johnson, a child psychiatrist at OHSU, said. “Teenagers cope by getting outside the family and being with friends and peers and doing activities and being more independent and this led to more dependence.” Johnson said the hospital saw 38 patients in May of 2021 seeking care for suicidal ideation or self harm compared to 23 the year before. He said the increase is concerning, but that parents can be proactive by talking with their teens about suicide.
“We know from research that bringing up suicide does not put thoughts in peoples heads it does not lead to more adults or youth attempting suicide,” he said. Johnson said it’s important for parents to ask their teens questions especially if they show signs of depression or anxiety. Here’s an example from Johnson on how to bring it up to your teen:
“We are all under considerable stress and I know that this pandemic has had a huge impact on you and your friends, not able to see your friends, not able to attend school in person and that could lead any of us to get down. And I wonder if you’ve been feeling down or depressed or sad?” Johnson said after that initial start, follow up depending on their response and ask more questions.
“Sometimes when we’re down or really depressed or not feeling good about the situation we may have thoughts of wanting to die or end our lives. Are you having those thoughts?” Johnson said. He said depending on their response, you may need to reach out to a primary care doctor or if your child expresses intent, bring them to the emergency room.
“That’s why we want to be checking in with them we shouldn’t just be relying on them reaching out to us we as adults need to be checking in with them,” he said. Johnson also said it’s critical for parents to make sure their teens can’t get to things like guns or medication.
“So many youth suicide attempts are impulsive often just minutes between making the decision to killing oneself and engaging in behavior that could lead to someone dying,” he said.
Per the Oregon Health Authority, the state has not seen an increase in youth dying by suicide and while that is positive, it doesn’t suggest that mental health challenges have lessened.
