PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Science University announced Wednesday that they would be closing their COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Feb. 13-14.
The OHSU said with snow and freezing temperatures in the forecast, they have decided to close their vaccination clinics for the safety of both their patients and staff.
“We apologize for any inconvenience. Our goal is to keep our patients, members and volunteers safe by mitigating the risk of driving/commuting in the snow and exposure to freezing temperatures,” the OHSU said in a press release.
The closed vaccination sites include:
- The drive-through mass vaccination clinic at the PDX Red Economy parking lot
- The drive-through clinic at the Hillsboro Stadium
- The OHSU patient clinic in the Multnomah Pavilion on OHSU’s Marquam Hill campus
Health officials say they are contacting all affected patients to inform them about the closure and to help them reschedule their appointments for next week. Those who are due for their second dose will also be rescheduled to receive their vaccinations within the recommended time frame.
